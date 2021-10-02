Major fire breaks out at Romanian hospital, 7 COVID-19 patients killed

The whole world is currently battling covid pandemic. The number of patients has crossed the 23 crore mark and millions of people have lost their lives. Meanwhile, many shocking things are happening. A similar tragedy has occurred in Romania. A major fire has broken out at Corona Hospital. Seven patients were killed and several others were seriously injured in the blaze. A fire broke out in the ICU ward of a hospital in the Romanian city of Constanta.

The fire broke out while 113 patients were undergoing treatment at the hospital. All patients have since been safely discharged. The exact cause of the fire is still unclear. The Corona pandemic has put a lot of strain on the health system, according to President Klaus Iohannis. He also said that he had failed to protect the people.

Corona's havoc is being witnessed in Romania. The large increase in the number of patients has added to the administration's concerns. There has been an increase in the number of patients admitted to the hospital for treatment. Earlier, two hospitals caught fire during the year. The number of coronavirus cases worldwide has crossed the 23 crore mark and the number of patients has reached 235,101,076. The corona has so far claimed more than 4,806,246 lives.