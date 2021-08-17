Maki Kaji, ‘Godfather of Sudoku’, passes away due to cancer at 69

Maki Kaji, a puzzle enthusiast and publisher who was known as the “Godfather of Sudoku” – passed away at the age of 69. Kaji died from bile duct cancer.

He was the president of Nikoli Co, a Japanese puzzle manufacturer. He was significant in promoting the development and marketing of the game of Sudoku. He had introduced various other puzzle games such as Masyu and sold 50,000 copies of his puzzle magazine Nikoli four times a year.

“Known as the Godfather of Sudoku, he was adored by puzzle lovers around the world and we would like to express our gratitude to all of you,” his company, Nikoli, said on its website on Monday.

He had stepped down as head of his company in July 2021 due to ill health and died on August 10.