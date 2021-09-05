Malana cream, murder, mystery plot high in Bollywood

Manali, Sep 5 Senior journalist Aditya Kants crime thriller novel ‘High on Kasol, which uncovers the controversial subject of the mysterious disappearance of foreigners and the changing trends of drug trafficking and consumption in Himachal Pradeshs picturesque Kullu Valley, has created a buzz in Bollywood.

Several celebrities, including leading actress Kangana Ranaut, have expressed curiosity and praised the content of Kant's debut novel, which has figured amongst the top new hot releases amongst the Indian writers at Amazon.

In her message to the author, which went viral on social media, ‘Dhaakad' girl Kangana Ranaut mentioned that the idea of the mystery in the backdrop of Kasol was not only unique but also looked exciting.

The whodunnit mystery, which is written in the backdrop of Kasol a small town on the Parvati river that has gained notoriety with ‘easy availability of drugs and rave parties' and is dubbed as a Mini Israel has already figured amongst the top hot releases in the Indian writing category at Amazon, soon after it went live for sale last month.

Admiring the author and his work, the leading actress of critically acclaimed movie ‘Lunchbox' and Akshay Kumar starrer ‘Airlift', Nimrat Kaur too acknowledged that ‘High on Kasol' had great potential.

The unputdownable suspense thriller has also generated curiosity among the leading actors from TV and OTT platforms.

Famous TV and Bollywood actor Namit Das of ‘Sumit Sambhal Lega' fame said, "I found the book very interesting as it deals with the conflicts which locals face with the outsiders and most importantly the drug problem the youth is facing in that area

