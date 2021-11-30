Malaysia reports 4,087 new COVID-19 infections, 61 more deaths

Malaysia reported another 4,087 new COVID-19 infections, as of midnight Monday, bringing the national total to 2,627,903, according to the health ministry.

Some 21 of the new cases are imported, with 4,066 being local transmissions, data released on the ministry's website showed.

Another 61 more deaths have been reported, bringing the death toll to 30,370.

About 4,984 patients have been released after recovery, bringing the total number of cured and discharged to 2,532,036.

There are some 65,497 active cases, 507 are being held in intensive care units and 272 of those are in need of assisted breathing.

The country reported 109,139 vaccine doses administered on Monday alone, and some 79.1 per cent of the population have received at least one dose and 77.7 per cent have been fully vaccinated. (ANI/Xinhua)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor