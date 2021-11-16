Malaysia reports 5,143 new COVID-19 cases, 53 deaths

Malaysia reported another 5,143 new COVID-19 cases as of midnight Monday, bringing the national total to 2,551,452, according to the health ministry.

Some 13 of the new cases are imported, with 5,130 being local transmissions, official data showed.

Another 53 more deaths have been reported, bringing the death toll to 29,729.

About 4,551 patients have been released after recovery, bringing the total number of cured and discharged to 2,455,767.

There are some 65,956 active cases, 526 are being held in intensive care and 250 of those are in need of assisted breathing.

The country reported 102,057 vaccine doses administered on Monday alone, and some 78.4 per cent of the population have received at least one dose and 76.1 per cent are fully vaccinated. (ANI/Xinhua)

( With inputs from ANI )

