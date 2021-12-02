Malaysia reports 5,439 new COVID-19 infections, 49 more deaths

Malaysia reported another 5,439 new COVID-19 infections, as of midnight Wednesday, bringing the national total to 2,638,221, according to the health ministry.

Twenty-one of the new cases are imported, with 5,418 being local transmissions, data released on the ministry's website showed.

Another 49 deaths have been reported, bringing the death toll to 30,474.

Another 6,803 patients have been released after recovery, bringing the total number of cured and discharged to 2,544,007.

There are some 63,740 active cases, 500 are being held in intensive care and 258 of them are in need of assisted breathing.

The country reported 142,607 vaccine doses administered on Wednesday alone, and some 79.2 per cent of the population have received at least one dose and 77.8 per cent are fully vaccinated (ANI/Xinhua)

( With inputs from ANI )

