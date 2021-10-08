Mali-France relations not at level of recalling Ambassadors, severing ties: Mali PM

The relations between Mali and France have not yet reached a point of recalling ambassadors and severing diplomatic ties, Mali's transitional Prime Minister Choguel Kokalla Maiga told Sputnik.

"We have great ties, through our history and our people. France's contingent in Mali is its largest one apart from the one in Algeria. We have many ties thanks to our human relations, we have historical, cultural and economic ties. I do not think that anyone will take on the responsibility to severe relations with France. This is not our goal, this is not the goal of our leadership," Maiga said.

France should understand that the Malian government is responsible for the country's security and will seek assistance of other partners, since it is dissatisfied with certain Paris' actions, the prime minister emphasized. (ANI/Sputnik)

( With inputs from ANI )

