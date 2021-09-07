Man, 15 cattle electrocuted as live wire snaps in UP district

Moradabad (Uttar Pradesh), Sep 7 A man and 15 cattle died in a pond after suffering from electric shock when an 11,000 KV live overhead cable snapped and fell into the water.

The incident took place in the Chiteri village on Monday.

The man, who suffered the electric shock and sustained severe burn injuries, was taken to a private health facility in Moradabad where he passed away during the treatment.

Villagers rushed to the pond after hearing a loud noise following the electric cable collapse. They found the man and cattle carcass floating in the pond.

Police team also went to the spot. The cattle carcasses have been sent for post mortem.

Angry villagers, meanwhile, assembled and demanded action against the power department officials for 'negligence'. Police officials later pacified the villagers and assured action.

Kundarki Station House Officer, Sandeep Kumar, told reporters, "The man, identified as Imrat Ali, 30, succumbed to his burn injuries during treatment at the hospital. An investigation in the case is underway."

