Man held for hacking into ECI website, creating fake voter IDs

Saharanpur (Uttar Pradesh), Aug 13 A young man has been arrested for allegedly hacking into the website of the Election Commission of India (ECI) and making thousands of fake voter ID cards in his computer shop in the Nakud area.

The arrested man, Vipul Saini, would log into the ECI website using the same password that the ECI officials were using, police said.

ECI had noticed discrepancies and had reported the matter to multiple investigative agencies which traced Saini's location and informed the Saharanpur police.

A joint team of cyber cell sleuths and the Saharanpur crime branch arrested Saini from the Macharhedi village on Thursday.

Saini holds a Bachelor's degree in Computer Applications (BCA).

The police have also raided his shop and seized hard drives and computers.

According to police officers, Saini's bank account had a substantial amount of money running into lakhs of rupees.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Saharanpur S. Chanappa said, "As of now, we cannot say why he was making these cards or for what purpose they were being used. There is a lot to be investigated."

During interrogation, Saini also named a resident of Harda district in Madhya Pradesh, Arman Malik, as his accomplice.

Investigation agencies in Delhi will now secure Saini's remand through the court.

