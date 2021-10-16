Man held for raping minor girl in Delhi's Kotla Mubarakpur

New Delhi, Oct 16 Delhi Police arrested a man for raping a minor girl in Kotla Mubarakpur area of South Delhi.

A woman had lodged a complaint at the K.M. Pur police station that around 2 months ago when she came back to Delhi from her native village in Uttar Pradesh, her 15-year-old daughter told her that while she was alone at home one afternoon, she was raped by her cousin.

The accused had also threatened her not to disclose about the incident, the police said on Saturday.

As per the statement of the victim, an FIR was registered on Thursday under sections 376, 506 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and section 4 of the POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act and the accused has been arrested, the police said.

Further investigation is underway.

