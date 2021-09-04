Man out on bail killed in Gurugram over suspected rivalry

Gurugram, Sep 4 A man released from jail a few days ago has been allegedly shot dead near the Sheetla Mata Temple gate here on Friday, the police said.

The deceased has been identified as Annu, 18, a resident of Gandhi Colony in Gurugram.

After receiving information about the incident, a team of police rushed to the spot and took the body in its custody. The body was later sent for an autopsy.

Police said the killing has happened just a few days after Annu was released from jail on bail. He has previously been involved in a murder case that took place in Gurugram's Shivaji Nagar area last year, the police said.

"The complainant, Manish, brother of the deceased, has suggested one of the suspect's names as Shubham... who could be behind the killing. It could be possible that a rival gang has eliminated the victim to take revenge for his alleged crime but this would clear after a detailed investigation," Inspector Pankaj Kumar, station house officer (SHO) of Sector-5 police station, told .

On Friday morning around 10 a.m., two unidentified men arrived on a two-wheeler, and one of them approached Annu and shot in his head, said a police officer.

"Annu's brother and few others were present outside the temple but everything happened so quickly that nobody could react or intervene. The victim was dead on the spot," said the officer.

Scrutiny of CCTV cameras revealed that the suspects had followed the victim on a scooty.

"A case of murder under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code was registered on the basis on a complaint filed by the deceased's brother at Sector-5 police station. Further probe is on," the SHO said.

