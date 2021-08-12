Man poses as cop to avoid toll tax; arrested with fake ID card

Gurugram, Aug 12 The Gurugram Police on Wednesday arrested a man from Atul Kataria Chowk for posing as a Haryana Police inspector. A fake identity card of Haryana Police was also recovered from his possession.

The accused reportedly posed as a police inspector to avoid paying toll tax and to intimidate policemen.

The accused has been identified as Prince Madaan (32), a resident of New Colony in Palwal. The police have recovered a fake ID card of the Haryana police and a car from his possession.

Police said that the accused on Wednesday tried to escape the toll tax at Atul Kataria Chowk but when he was intercepted by the police personnel he threatened them by posing as a Haryana Police Inspector.

"The accused had tried to flee the spot but was stopped after erecting a barricade in front of his car. He then told the police personnel that he is an Inspector in the Haryana Police and threaten them that how dare they stop his car? Thereafter, the police team asked him for his identity card. But after the scrutiny, his card was found to be fake and he was arrested immediately," Satyender Kumar, Station House Officer (SHO) of Sector-14 police station told .

Police said that the fake card was mentioned Madaan as Inspector posted in Gurugram police station.

"During questioning the accused revealed that he had made the ID card just to avoid paying toll tax and intimidate policemen. The accused will be taken on police remand for further investigation," Kumar said.

A case under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered against Madaan.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor