Man puts private parts in plastic bottle for two months suffers severe injuries

In a shocking incident, a man reached hospital with his private parts stuck in a plastic bottle. This person's private part was completely rotten. Doctors expressed concern over his condition. The private part was stuck in plastic for 2 months. This reduced the blood supply to that part of the body. The person is mentally ill. He kept this secret from others for two months. But when the pain became unbearable, he was forced to go to the doctor.

Medical experts have published the case in the International Journal of Surgery Case Reports. This study is called Penis Strangulation with a plastic bottleneck. The lead author of this report was Durga Nupane of B.P Koirala Institute of Health Sciences, Nepal. In the report, he writes: "Strangulation of the penis, a surgical emergency, is often encountered in patients with psychiatric disorders and patients attempting to increase sexual arousal. "Materials ranging from metallic to non-metallic like plastic bottles are used by the patients. The important factors to be considered for the successful treatment include the availability of instruments and the surgical skills of the doctor."

He goes on to say: "In this case, a 45-year-old man with comorbidity of severe depression presented to emergency with a two-month-long history of penile strangulation with a plastic bottleneck. "The gross appearance of the penis showed oedema and proliferative growths. He was intervened with a cable wire cutter as standard instrument failed to do so."He went on: "The patient was discharged on the same day of the intervention. However, he was lost to subsequent follow-up."

