Man, sister-in-law end life in suicide pact

Bareilly (UP), Sep 2 A man and a woman, both in their twenties, were found lying unconscious on the roadside in Bhojipura area of Bareilly district.

The incident took place in the early hours of Wednesday and they both had allegedly consumed poison.

The police, on receiving information, got them admitted to the district hospital, but they died during treatment later on Wednesday.

The police said that investigations revealed that the man belonged to Pilibhit district and the woman found with him was his wife's younger sister.

The man, apparently, was having an affair with his sister-in-law and their families were strongly opposed to their 'relationship'. They later eloped and consumed poison.

Additional SP (Rural) Rajkumar Agarwal said, "Dial 112 received a stress call that a couple was lying unconscious on Senthal Road in Bhojipura. Police rushed the couple to the hospital where the woman, 22, and the man, 26, died during treatment."

Agarwal said that their bodies were handed over to their family members after autopsy.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor