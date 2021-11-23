Manoj Kumar Mohapatra appointed as next Ambassador of India to Guatemala

Manoj Kumar Mohapatra has been appointed as the next Ambassador of India to the Republic of Guatemala, an official statement said on Tuesday.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs, Mohapatra who has joined the Indian Foreign Service in 2000, is presently Minister in the Embassy of India, Washington DC.

He is expected to take up the assignment shortly.

"Shri Manoj Kumar Mohapatra (IFS: 2000), presently Minister in Embassy of India, Washington DC, has been appointed as the next Ambassador of India to the Republic of Guatemala. He is expected to take up the assignment shortly," the MEA statement read.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor