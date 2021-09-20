Maoist guerrilla arrested in Jharkhand, explosives seized

Ranchi, Sep 20 One Maoist Guerrilla carrying Rs 1 lakh reward on his head has been arrested by police in Jharkhand's Gumla district.

According to police, Rakesh Oraon alias Manki Oraon carrying Rs 1 lakh reward on his head was arrested from Marwa jungle situated under Karumgarh police station of Gumla district. Oraon belongs to banned Maoist outfit, Communist Party of India- Maoist.

He is facing more than 12 cases in Gumla district including attack on police personnel.

According to police, Oraon was wanted for a long time. A search team was pressed into service to arrest Oraon.

Police seized one revolver, live cartridges, 50 pieces of non electrical detonator, electric detonator, 20 metre safety fuse wire and other incriminating things from him.

Maoist Guerrillas are active in 18 of the 24 districts of Jharkhand.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor