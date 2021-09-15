Maoists killed 74, terrorists gunned down 28 in 2020: NCRB

New Delhi, Sep 15 As many as 74 murders were committed by the Maoists while 27 were killed by the terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir and one in Tamil Nadu in 2020, revealed the latest data of the National Crime Record Bureau (NCRB).

According to the data, out of the 74 cases of murder by the Maoists, 62 were reported from Chhattisgarh. Similarly, out of the 41 registered cases of loot by the Maoists in 2020, 39 were reported from Chhattisgarh.

A total of 533 cases were registered against Maoists in eight states in 2020, including 296 in Chhattisgarh, 133 in Jharkhand, and 32 in Maharashtra.

Also, of the 172 cases of attempt to murder registered against the Maoists in 2020, 139 were registered in Maharashtra.

Out of the 59 security personnel killed in Maoist violence last year, 55 died in Chhattisgrah alone, followed by three in Maharashtra and one in Jharkhand.

Meanwhile, terrorists killed 27 persons in Jammu and Kashmir in 2020, while one case was reported from Tamil Nadu. A total of 36 attempt to murder cases were reported from Jammu and Kashmir last year, along with one case of kidnapping.

