Market tad lower amid choppy trade, banking stocks fall

Mumbai, Sep 9 The key Indian equity indices traded on a subdued note on Thursday morning amid a largely choppy trade.

Selling pressure was witnessed in banking stocks. Fall in the index-heavyweights HDFC Bank and Infosys weighed on the indices.

Around 10.15 a.m., Sensex was trading at 58,185.40, lower by 64.86 points or 0.11 per cent from its previous close of 58,250.26 points.

It opened at 58,172.98 and has touched an intraday high of 58,270.49 and a low of 58,112.20 points.

Nifty50 on the National Stock Exchange was trading at 17,331.05, lower by 22.45 points or 0.13 per cent from its previous close.

The top gainers on the Sensex were Nestle India, Larsen & Toubro and HDFC, while the major losers were Axis Bank, UltraTech Cement and Tech Mahindra.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor