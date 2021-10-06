Markets in positive range today

Mumbai, Oct 6 The 30-scrip Sensitive Index (Sensex) on Wednesday opened on a positive note during the morning trade.

The Sensex of the BSE opened at 59,942.00 points which was also the high point. The Sensex touched a low of 59,799.26 points.

On Tuesday, the Sensex closed at 59,744.88 points.

The Sensex is trading at 59,872.16 points up by 127.28 points or 0.21 per cent.

On the other hand, the broader 50-scrip Nifty at the National Stock Exchange (NSE) opened at a lower note at 17,661.35 points after closing at 17,691.25 points.

The Nifty was trading at 17,822.30 points in the morning.

