Markets open on a positive note

Mumbai, Oct 12 The 30-scrip Sensitive Index (Sensex) on Tuesday opened on a negative note and turned positive during the morning trade.

The Sensex of the BSE opened at 60,045.75 points and touched a high of 60,258.48 points. The Sensex touched a low of 59,991.59 points.

On Monday, the Sensex closed at 60,135.78 points.

The Sensex is trading at 60,253.82 points up by 118.04 points, or 0.20 per cent.

On the other hand, the broader 50-scrip Nifty at National Stock Exchange (NSE) opened at lower note at 17,915.80 points after closing at 17,945.95 points.

The Nifty is trading at 17,965.45 points in the morning.

