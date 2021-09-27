Markets open on positive note; Nifty just short of 18K-mark
Mumbai, Sep 27 India's key equity indices S&P BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 opened on a positive note on Monday.
Accordingly, the 30-scrip sensitive index traded at 60,302.67 points at 9.25 a.m. after the pre-open session.
The Sensex opened at 60,303.7 points from its previous close of 60,048.4 points.
Besides, the NSE Nifty50 traded above the 17,900 points-mark.
It opened at 17,932.2 points from its previous close of 17,853.2 points.
The Nifty touched a record intraday high of 17,933.2 points.
