Maryam hits out at Pak govt over hike in prices of utilities says, Nawaz's enemies have faced exemplary defeat

Hitting out at Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf government over the recent hike in prices of utilities and fuel, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz's vice president Maryam Nawaz said that former prime minister Nawaz Sharif's opponents had suffered exemplary defeat, reported local media.

Maryam -- who was addressing a rally of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) at Faisalabad's rally -- said that during Nawaz Sharif's prime ministership, sugar was Rs 50 per kg, and now after three years, it had crossed Rs 120 per kg while electricity prices had shot up from Rs10-11 per unit to Rs25 per unit, reported Dawn.

"There was a man named Imran Khan, who used to say when flour becomes expensive when sugar prices rise, when rates of electricity and petrol rise, know that your prime minister is a thief," Maryam said.

"So who is the thief now?" she asked a charged crowd.

According to local PML-N sources, party supremo Nawaz Sharif will also address the gathering from London via video link while leaders of other opposition parties are also expected to speak, according to Dawn.

( With inputs from ANI )

