Massive fire engulfs godown in Delhi, no injuries

New Delhi, Oct 11 A massive fire broke out at a paper godown on Monday in the national capital, a senior fire department official said.

The official said that they received a call about the incident at 3.36 a.m. in the godown at A-10 Harsh Vihar, opposite Mandoli Industrial Area, after which as many as 16 fire tenders were immediately pressed into the service.

"The fire has been now doused," Director-Delhi Fire Services Atul Garg told .

Thick fumes of black smoke could be seen billowing out of the factory which was engulfed in a massive inferno.

The Delhi Fire Service chief informed that the fire was in different types of paper roles in godowns and it spread to a shed.

The inferno engulfed an area of about 600 to 750 square yards.

Garg confirmed that so far there have been no casualties or injuries even though the building partially collapsed after burning.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

The incident comes just a day after a fire broke out at a paper plate manufacturing factory in the Narela Industrial Area of the city.

This blaze was also brought under control, however, four firefighters suffered burns, two of them seriously, in the firefighting operations as the fire set off an explosion that collapsed large portions of the three-storey factory.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor