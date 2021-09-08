MEA condoles death of Indian Envoy Dr Anju Kumar

Dr Anju Kumar, Charge d' Affaires in the Embassy of India, Germany passed away on Wednesday.

Taking on Twitter, Arindam Bagchi, Spokesperson, Ministry of External Affairs said, "We sincerely condole passing away of Dr Anju Kumar, Charge d' Affaires in the Embassy of India, Germany. A dedicated, hard working & considerate officer, Dr Kumar has displayed exemplary character & commitment in all her assignments. Her service to the nation is greatly valued."

He further added, "We extend sincere condolences to her family, who are in our thoughts & prayers. She will be remembered fondly and missed by one & all. @MEAIndia will extend all possible support to her family."

( With inputs from ANI )

