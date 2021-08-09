MEA Secretary East meets SAARC Secretary-General Esala Ruwan Weerakoon

Published: August 9, 2021

Ministry of External Affairs Secretary (East) Riva Ganguly Das on Monday met Esala Ruwan Weerakoon, the 14th South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) Secretary-General who is on his customary introductory visit to India.

"Secretary (East) Smt. Riva Ganguly Das met H.E. Mr E R Weerakoon, the 14th SAARC Secretary General, who is visiting India on his customary introductory visit," Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said in a tweet on Monday.

Esala Ruwan Weerakoon, is undertaking a week-long visit to India from Sunday to explore ways to deepen regional cooperation.

He is scheduled to hold talks with Minister of State for External Affairs Rajkumar Ranjan Singh, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla and Secretary (East) in the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Riva Ganguly Das, according to an official schedule.

The SAARC is a regional grouping comprising Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, the Maldives, Nepal, Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

( With inputs from ANI )

