MEA Secy Riva Das underscores importance of India-ASEAN common cultural, civilization heritage

Addressing the Valedictory Session of the third India-ASEAN conference, Secretary (East) in the Ministry of External Affairs Riva Ganguly Das on Friday underscored the importance of India-ASEAN common cultural and civilization heritage in strengthening Strategic Partnership in contemporary times.

Earlier, Das on Thursday participated in India ASEAN Business Summit and highlighted the potential of ASEAN-India Cooperation in post-COVID-19 pandemic recovery.

"Taking forward ASEAN-India Strategic Partnership! India ASEAN Business Summit organized today by CII @FollowCII and #MEA," added Bagchi.

( With inputs from ANI )

