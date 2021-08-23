MEA to brief political parties on Afghanistan situation

New Delhi, Aug 23 In view of the fast changing situation in war torn Afghanistan, the government has decided to brief the "Floor Leaders" of the political parties by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

The government's move came after Prime Minister Narendra Modi instructed the MEA to brief the political leaders and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi will be intimating the further details to the leaders of the political parties.

"In view of developments in Afghanistan, PM @narendra Modi has instructed that MEA to brief Floor leaders of the political parties. The Minister of Parliamentary Affairs @Joshi Pralhad will be initiating further details," the External Affairs Minister Dr S. Jaishankar said in a tweet message on Monday.

The MEA is likely to share the details of the ongoing rescue operation and other arrangements made by the government to those arriving from Afghanistan and India's concerns and challenges in the war torn country.

India has been executing many developmental projects in Afghanistan, both by the government and private agencies and the fate of these projects has been hanging since the Taliban took over the country on August 15.

The government will also share the details of the rescue operations made so far to the leaders of the political parties and reply to their queries on the rescue operations.

The first air rescue operation was made on August 17, when an IAF C-17 aircraft brought back 120 Ind to Jamnagar, including Indian Ambassador Rudrendra Tandon, the last batch of the Indian embassy staff, ITBP personnel from the Kabul airport amidst the critical situation in Afghanistan.

However, the government has been making all efforts to bring back Ind and leaders of Afghan Sikh and Hindu communities who fear Taliban's persecution there.

They also confirmed that till Sunday evening, a total of 526 persons have arrived in Delhi apart from the 168 who arrived by the Indian Air Force transport aircraft C-17 globemaster at the Hindan air base on Sunday morning including two Afghan Members of Parliament Anarkali Kaur and Narendra Singh Khalsa and also a few Afghan political leaders.

The government has also introduced a new category of visa, 'Emergency X-Misc Visa' under which all Afghan nationals can apply to visit India which will be valid for six months.

