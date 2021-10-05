Medical shop owner killed by unidentified gunmen in Srinagar

Srinagar, Oct 5 Unidentified gunmen have shot and killed a medical shop owner here on Tuesday, the police said.

Makhan Lal Bindroo was attacked at his shop near Iqbal Park in Srinagar, a police source said.

"He was shifted to the hospital for treatment in a critical condition, but he succumbed to injuries. Searches are being carried out in the area to nab the attackers," the source added.

