Medical student shot dead by friend in Gurugram varsity campus

Gurugram, Oct 8 In a shocking incident, a medical student was killed by a fellow law student at the SGT Medical university campus in Gurugram on Friday.

The deceased was identified as Vineet, who hailed from Uttar Pradesh. The incident took place at 1.30 p.m. when the victim was present in the SGT university campus located in Budeda along the Gurugram-Farrukhnagar road.

The accused has been identified as Lucky, a final year law student from Najafgarh, who is absconding after committing the murder.

An eyewitness said that the murder took place at a parking lot inside the university campus. The accused came to the university, approached the victim and picked up an argument with him. Following this the accused fired at Vineet, who was hit by a single bullet in his stomach from close range. Lucky tried to flee from the crime spot on his motorcycle.

"The motive behind the incident will be revealed only after a detailed probe. The victim died due to gunshot injuries. How did the accused enter the university campus along with the gun will be ascertained during the probe, "said Deputy Commissioner of Police (west), Deepak Saharan.

The private security guards at the university prevented the accused from fleeing the incident site while the victim was rushed to the university hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Preliminary investigations suggest that Lucky, Himani, a B.Sc student, and Vineet were friends.

Vineet used some abusive words about Lucky while speaking over the phone to Himani, which eventually led to a fight resulting in Lucky killing the former.

Soon after the incident, DCP Deepak Saharan and ACP (Udyog Vihar) reached the spot.

The police have beefed up security inside and around the university campus to avoid any further untoward incident.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor