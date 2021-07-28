Member of Provincial Assembly arrested in Lahore after complaint by Pak PM's aide

Member of the Provincial Assembly in Pakistan Nazir Chohan, who was booked on a complaint by prime minister Imran Khan's aide Shahzad Akbar, was arrested in Lahore on Tuesday, local media reported citing police. Akbar has accused Chohan of making allegations concerning the former's religious beliefs during a TV show, which had put his life at risk, Dawn reported.

However, a court on Tuesday granted bail to Chohan who was arrested from Lahore's Jauhar Town area, Geo.tv reported.

Police had produced the PTI leader before a judicial magistrate. The court has ordered Chohan to submit bail bonds worth Rs 100,000, and if he fails to submit them, he will be sent to jail for 14 days.

Meanwhile, Chohan said that police had arrested him on the directives of Shahzad Akbar.

Chohan is part of the PTI's estranged Jahangir Khan Tareen group. Following Chohan arrest, Tareen group members held telephone conversations during which they decided to take a stance once the situation becomes clear.

The tensions have risen between PTI's top brass and Jahangir Tareen after he was named in FIA's sugar probe. The former secretary-general of PTI claims he is being targeted, but the party and Prime Minister Imran maintain that the investigation and proceedings will remain impartial, it reported further.

( With inputs from ANI )

