Mercedes-Benz India expands EV EQC's retail footprint

New Delhi, Sep 9 Luxury car maker Mercedes-Benz India has expanded the retail footprint of its EV EQC on the back of healthy demand.

The EV will now be retailed in all the Mercedes-Benz dealerships across the country under the 'Phase II' expansion strategy.

The EQC launched in 2020 was until now available in six select cities across 14 locations, as part of the Phase 1 launch plan.

Mercedes-Benz India has also re-opened bookings for the next batch of EQCs.

"Pioneering the luxury EV market in India with the EQC was an important decision for us and a step taken in the right direction," said Martin Schwenk, Managing Director and CEO, Mercedes-Benz India.

"With growing demand for EQC, we are now expanding our EV penetration to 50 Indian cities, covering our entire retail network spread. This decision will enable more customers across Indian cities to own the EQC and join the transition to luxury e-mobility," Schwenk added.

Additionally, the company said that the new batch of EQC features an upgraded 11 kwh on-board charger which reduces charging time by 3.5 hours.

"The new on-board charger will charge the 80 kwh battery in 7 hours 30 minutes from 10 to 100 per cent state of charge, instead of the 11 hours taken earlier," the luxury car maker said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor