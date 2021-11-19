Mercedes-Benz India launches hatchback 'AMG A 45 S 4MATIC+'

New Delhi, Nov 19 Luxury car manufacturer Mercedes-Benz India on Friday launched the hatchback 'AMG A 45 S 4MATIC+' priced at Rs 79.50 lakh (ex-showroom all-India).

According to the company, the hatchback is powered by a turbocharged four-cylinder engine and is capable of accelerating from zero to 100 km per hour in only 3.9 seconds.

However, the top speed is electronically limited to 270 km per hour.

The newly launched hatchback complements the 'A-Class' product portfolio comprising 'A-Class Limousine', 'AMG A35 sedan' and the 'Mercedes-AMG A45 S 4M+ hatch'.

"With the launch of the most powerful and most dynamic new generation sports car in our portfolio, we are strongly reinforcing the importance of this segment in our overall growth strategy," said Martin Schwenk, Managing Director and CEO, Mercedes-Benz India.

"India's fastest hatchback is a thoroughbred performance machine eagerly awaited by our 'AMG' customers and performance purists. The introduction of the 'A 45 S 4MATIC+'."

The company now now has 13 'AMG' products in India under its performance brand.

