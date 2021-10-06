Mercedes-Benz India's YoY Q3CY21 sales rises 99%

New Delhi, Oct 6 Luxury carmaker Mercedes-Benz India on Wednesday reported a sales growth of 99 per cent in Q3CY21.

The luxury carmaker sold 4,101 units during the period under review from an off-take of 2,060 units during Q3CY20.

The company said that robust Q3 performance led it to clock 8,958 units sales in the January-September 2021 period, backed by a completely new product portfolio and resurgent customer sentiment.

Besides, the luxury carmaker has crossed the entire CY20 sales volumes in the Jan-Sep 2021 period.

As per the company, the strong rebound in sales, particularly in Q3CY21 retail, reflects the continuous v-shaped recovery witnessed since the pandemic affected Q2, owing to the return of economic activities, a stable economy at large and an overall positive market outlook.

According to Martin Schwenk, Managing Director and CEO, Mercedes-Benz India: "Mercedes-Benz's strong YTD sales growth, which is highlighted by a robust recovery in customer demand, specifically in Q3 2021, is backed by a combination of new product line-up as well as bullish market sentiments.

"We have built a strong order bank for most of our new and existing products and are striving hard to handover these cars to the customers on time. We expect the upcoming festive season to continue this sales momentum and create additional demand."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor