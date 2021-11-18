Merkel, in conversation with Lukashenko, refused to accept migrants from border
By ANI | Published: November 18, 2021 09:36 PM2021-11-18T21:36:39+5:302021-11-18T21:45:07+5:30
Outgoing German Chancellor Angela Merkel, in a conversation with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, refused to accept migrants from the Belarusian-Polish border, since this is a European problem that Germany does not solve alone, a source in the German government told Sputnik.
Outgoing German Chancellor Angela Merkel, in a conversation with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, refused to accept migrants from the Belarusian-Polish border, since this is a European problem that Germany does not solve alone, a source in the German government told Sputnik.
"Germany did not agree with this. This is a European problem, which Germany does not solve alone," the source said. (ANI/Sputnik)
( With inputs from ANI )
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app