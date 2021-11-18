Merkel, in conversation with Lukashenko, refused to accept migrants from border

Outgoing German Chancellor Angela Merkel, in a conversation with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, refused to accept migrants from the Belarusian-Polish border, since this is a European problem that Germany does not solve alone, a source in the German government told Sputnik.

"Germany did not agree with this. This is a European problem, which Germany does not solve alone," the source said. (ANI/Sputnik)

