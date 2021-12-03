Merkel likely to step down on December 8: German Cabinet

Acting German Chancellor Angela Merkel will step down after her successor Olaf Scholz's election, preliminary scheduled for December 8, German government spokesman Steffen Seibert said on Friday.

"This chancellorship will end, as we see it today, with the election of a new chancellor Olaf Scholz, which is scheduled for Wednesday. Then it will end. Then there will be a chancellor in Germany, no other chancellor, there will be no shadow chancellor. Madame chancellor, as she has already stated this, intends to leave politics," Seibert said. (ANI/Sputnik)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor