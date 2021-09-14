Met Police officer uses spy cameras to secretly make videos of naked models

In a shocking incident, a former Met Police counter-terrorism officer has confessed that he used spy cameras to film naked models secretly. The officer identified as Det Insp Neil Corbel posed as a pilot and did fake photoshoots in hotel rooms, flats and Airbnbs. As per court, the officer hid the camera in tissue boxes, phone chargers, an air freshener and glasses to film the victims.

The accused was caught by one of the woman when she found something fishy with the digital clock and discovered that it was a spy camera. The 40-year-old from Hertfordshire confessed to his offences.

The police during investigation found images of at least 51 women on the accused's hard drive. Out of which 19 victims were ready to make statements against him. The videos of the women were filmed in London, Manchester and Brighton areas between January 2017 and February 2020. The Met has suspended Corbel.

Of all the women, only one woman had given consent to him to film her, but she had said no intimate parts were to be filmed, said Prosecutor Babatunde Alabi. The woman did not realise there were other hidden device in the room.

"He set up the rooms well in advance with hidden cameras planted in strategic places capturing the women while they were undressing before the shoots," said the prosecutor."At least two of the models actually expressed concerns about devices which they thought were recording," he added.

Corbel admitted to his crime to film the women for his own sexual gratification.

Chief magistrate Paul Goldspring said Corbel "went to quite extraordinary lengths to hide what he was doing" and warned he faces a possible jail sentence. Sentencing will take place on 4 October.