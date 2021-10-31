Mexico calls on G20 leaders to agree on coronavirus vaccine recognition

Mexico is urging world leaders to agree on the universal recognition of vaccines against COVID-19, the country's Foreign Ministry said.

"Foreign Minister [Marcelo] Ebrard made a call to world leaders for the universal recognition of vaccines and to support vaccination in developing countries," the ministry said on Twitter on Saturday.

Ebrard said on Twitter that he arrived at the G20 summit in Rome on Saturday at the same time with Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO) Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

"I congratulated him on his work in the pandemic and shared with him why it is so important to accelerate the recognition of vaccines such as Sputnik or CanSino. He was very responsive and friendly," Mexico's foreign minister said.

Meanwhile, Chinese President Xi Jinping presented a six-point Global Vaccine Cooperation Action Initiative at the G20 summit on Saturday. The proposal envisions work on vaccine research and development cooperation and encourages to provide more vaccines to developing countries to meet the global vaccination target for 2022, as set by the WHO. (ANI/Sputnik)

( With inputs from ANI )

