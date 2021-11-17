Mexico to expand COVID-19 vaccination to older adolescents without comorbidities

Mexico will extend its vaccination program against COVID-19 to adolescents between 15 and 17 years old without comorbidities in the coming days, Undersecretary of Prevention and Health Promotion Hugo Lopez-Gatell said on Tuesday.

"We will soon open immunisation for adolescents from 15 to 17 years old without comorbidities," Lopez-Gatell said during a health update.

Vaccination for this age group with comorbidities began at the beginning of October, he added.

Within the entire group, there are an estimated 1 million children, with only 10 per cent vaccinated so far, according to the official.

However, Lopez-Gatell emphasized that COVID-19 deaths in minors is "extremely low," although after the age of 15, it increases progressively due to changes in the immune system.

As of Tuesday, 75,459,027 people had been vaccinated in the Latin American country, out of a total of 89.4 million people over 18 years old.

In addition, Mexico had accumulated 3,846,508 COVID-19 cases and 291,204 deaths from the virus as of Monday. (ANI/Xinhua)

( With inputs from ANI )

