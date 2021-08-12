Mexico's COVID-19 case tally tops 3 million
By ANI | Published: August 12, 2021 10:50 AM2021-08-12T10:50:33+5:302021-08-12T11:00:03+5:30
The Mexican Secretariat of Health has published new statistics on COVID-19, according to which the number of confirmed cases has exceeded 3 million.
The Mexican Secretariat of Health has published new statistics on COVID-19, according to which the number of confirmed cases has exceeded 3 million.
More than 2,46,000 people have died from coronavirus complications.
A total of 30,20,596 cases of coronavirus infection have been confirmed in Mexico. The death toll since the epidemic start stands at 246,203.
Fifty-seven per cent of the adult population, or 51.4 million people, are vaccinated against COVID-19 with at least one dose, 27.5 million are fully vaccinated. (ANI/Sputnik)
( With inputs from ANI )
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app