Mild tremors felt in parts of Andhra, Telangana

Hyderabad, Aug 8 Tremors were felt in parts of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana Andhra Pradesh on Sunday.

Pulichintala in Guntur district and parts of Suryapet district recorded three earthquakes between 7.15 a.m. and 8.20 a.m. According to seismologists at National Geophysical Research Institute (NGRI), their intensity on the Richter Scale was recorded at 3.0, 2.7 and 2.3.

The tremors were felt in Chintalapalem and Mellacheruvu mandals of Suryapet district of Telangana.

No loss of life or property was reported from any area. However, the tremors sent panic in some villages, and people ran out of their houses.

Pulichintala area on the banks of river Krishna that divides Andhra Pradesh and Telangana has been experiencing mild tremors for the last one week.

On July 26, an earthquake, measuring magnitude 4.0 on the Richter Scale, had rocked parts of the two Telugu states. The epicentre of the earthquake was in Andhra Pradesh, 156 kilometers south of Hyderabad.

Pulichintala area has been experiencing seismic activity for some time. A 4.6 magnitude quake struck the region on January 26 last year. Since then the region had been witnessing hectic seismic activity. Till June last year, over 900 micro earthquakes were recorded. The epicenter of these microquakes was 5 km downstream of Pulichintala dam.

Microquake is a very low intensity earthquake which is 2.0 or less in magnitude.

