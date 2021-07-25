Militants snatch cop's rifle in J&K's Kulgam
By IANS | Published: July 25, 2021 03:24 PM2021-07-25T15:24:02+5:302021-07-25T15:35:24+5:30
Srinagar, July 25 Militants snatched the service rifle of a policeman on Sunday in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district, police sources said.
Sources said an AK-47 rifle was snatched from a policeman in the Shamsipora Khudwani crossing area by militants.
Police said a search operation is now going on to trace the assailants.
