Militants snatch cop's rifle in J&K's Kulgam

Srinagar, July 25 Militants snatched the service rifle of a policeman on Sunday in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district, police sources said.

Sources said an AK-47 rifle was snatched from a policeman in the Shamsipora Khudwani crossing area by militants.

Police said a search operation is now going on to trace the assailants.

