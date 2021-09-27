Minimal impact of Bharat Bandh in UP

Lucknow, Sep 27 Barring districts along the Uttar Pradesh-Delhi border, the impact of the Bharat Bandh call given by farmers bodies on Monday, saw little impact in central and eastern districts.

Normal life continued as all schools, commercial establishments and public transport functioned asusual.

In Lucknow, the vegetable markets on the outskirts like Bakshi Ka Talab, Dubagga and Gosainganj got off to a late start but then continued to do brisk business.

Chedi Lal, a vegetable wholesaler in Dubagga, said, "We were apprehensive in the morning but no one told us not to open the market and then we got going with the daily business."

He said that farmers around the state capital were mainly small farmers who still did not understand what the agitation was all about and what were the farm laws.

"Support kyon karenge jab kuchh maloom hi nahin hai (Why should I support when I have no idea)?" he asked.

In Prayagraj and Kanpur, life remained normal and the cities moved at normal pace. Traffic on the highway moved normally.

A senior official of the home department said that blockades had been set up by farmers only in districts along the UP-Delhi border and there were no reports of any impact of the Bharat Bandh call from anywhere else in the state.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor