Minor gangraped in UP district, 1 arrested

Sambhal (UP), Aug 3 A 14-year-old girl, who had gone to a field to relieve herself, was allegedly gangraped by two youths in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal district.

The incident took place on Sunday night and the victim's family members have alleged that the accused stuffed cloth into the girl's mouth and raped her.

One of the two accused has been arrested on Monday while the other is on the run.

According to reports, the girl's family told the police that the incident came to light when a boy, a resident of the same village, spotted the youths forcing themselves onto the girl and informed the family.

The family alleged that when they reached the spot to rescue the girl, the youth, who were armed with pistols, threatened to shoot them and fled the scene.

Sambhal Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP), Alok Kumar Jaiswal said: "Based on the family's complaint, an FIR has been registered against the accused and a probe is underway. The girl's medical examination will be done."

Station house officer of Gunnaur police station said an FIR was registered against the two accused under section 376D (punishment for gang-rape) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and appropriate sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

