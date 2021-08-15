Miscreant shoots self to implicate accomplices in UP

Prayagraj, Aug 15 In a bizarre incident, a 22-year-old miscreant in Uttar Pradesh allegedly shot himself in the abdomen to implicate his accomplices.

According to the police, the miscreant was identified as Noor Mohammad a.k.a. Paglu who had carried out a "sensational" loot in Utrav area of rayagraj district and was not willing to share the loot money with his accomplices.

The criminal himself informed the police about an alleged shootout, claiming that two unidentified bike-borne miscreants had shot at him and left him critically injured.

Acting upon the complaint, the police lodged a case under sections 195 and 307 of the IPC with Mandhata police station and began investigations.

Senior police officials during investigations found that Paglu had hatched the conspiracy to implicate his accomplices with whom he had committed the loot.

He was taken into custody by the police on Saturday after he went through treatment at a local hospital.

Deputy SP (Raniganj) Atul Anjan Tripathi said: "Paglu had a dispute with his accomplices over the share of the booty and he, in order to implicate them in a fake case, had hatched the entire conspiracy and shot himself on August 6 outside his native village."

The Deputy SP added that when police connected links regarding the shootout incident during investigations, cops found that the criminal wanted to implicate his gang members and shot himself with an illegal weapon.

Paglu has around half a dozen criminal cases pending against him in different police stations of Prayagraj and Pratapgarh.

The police have also recovered a 0.315 bore country-made pistol and one used cartridge, which he had used to injure himself.

