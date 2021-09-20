Missing boy's body found in pond in UP's Bulandshahr

Bulandshahr (UP), Sep 20 The body of a two-year-old boy who had gone missing on Sunday, was found floating in a pond in Bulandshahr district on Monday, the police said.

The boy had gone missing under mysterious circumstances on Sunday in Bilona Chhap Bangar village in the Dibai police circle.

His uncle lodged a missing complaint with the police late Sunday evening after he failed to trace the boy.

On Monday, the neighbour saw the body floating in a pond and informed the police. The body has been sent for post mortem and further investigations are underway.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor