MLA row: Bihar Police obtains CCTV footage of Tejas Rajdhani

Patna, Sep 6 Bihar Police has managed to obtain the Tejas Rajdhani Express's CCTV footage of September 2 when JD-U lawmaker Gopal Mandal was allegedly roaming around semi-naked in the coach.

Superintendent, Railways, Vikas Barman, said that the investigation is currently underway in all angles and the CCTV footage will help them.

Under new features, every coach of Tejas Rajdhani express is under CCTV surveillance.

Mandal, the MLA from Gopalpur in Bhagalpur district, had travelled on the Tejas Rajdhani, along with his three aides on September 2, and was roaming in his undergarments inside the train. Complainant Prahalad Paswan alleged that he was in a drunken stage, and when passengers objected, Mandal created a ruckus inside the train and misbehaved with Paswan.

An FIR was registered by Paswan with the Government Railway Police, New Delhi, and the case was transferred to Bhojpur police.

Paswan, who is a leader of LJP (Paras) group, is said to close links with Pasupati Kumar Paras and party's strongman leader Surajbhan Singh.

