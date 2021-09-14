Model bullied online after she posts photo of her dinner online, suffers panic attack

A model had to go through a traumatic experience after she posted pictures of her dinner on social media. The model identified as Emily Hawthorne, 21, was bullied online after she posted pictures of herself on social media. Emily was trying to promote a sushi restuarant through social media but suffered a panic attack over the incident.

Netizens left abusive comments on her pictures. After the model suffered panic attack , the Japanese restaurant Maki & Ramen had to issue a statement over the whole incident. Emily said, “I happened to check the comments to see how the photo was doing and the number of vile things being said about me was truly shocking. I was physically shaking. I had a panic attack and I thought: ‘I want to curl up into a ball and delete myself.’ “What was genuinely dreadful was that most of the comments were from women, saying rude things and tagging their friends. “I was always taught that women should support women, so to see the harsh comments from females was horrible.”

Emily further said that she was also bullied when younger. Emily, from Longniddry, East Lothian, said: “I was bullied to the point I was depressed, upset and a danger to myself.

In a social media post at the time, Maki & Ramen said: “As an all-female marketing team, we would like to express our hope that women can dine in their homes in this time of great challenge, dressing however they feel comfortable, without receiving comments of a judgmental or derogatory nature.”