Model shot and injured in Patna

Patna, Oct 13 A Patna-based model was shot and injured by unidentified assailants right outside her home, police said on Wednesday.

Anita Devi alias Mona Roy, 36, was shot at by two bike-borne assailants as she was parking her two-wheeler inside the house in Basant Colony under Rajiv Nagar police station at around 10 p.m. on Tuesday.A

She sustained a gunshot injury in her hip and is under treatment in a private hospital.

Anita, who worked under famous director Nitish Chandra in his programme "Miss & Mrs Global Bihar session 7", was returning home with her 12-year-old daughter when she was attacked.

"As soon as they reached the house, her daughter opened the gate and went inside. Anita was about to enter when the two bike-borne assailants opened fire from behind. One of the bullets hit in the hip and she collapsed," said an investigating officer of Rajiv Nagar police station.

"After hearing the gunshots, neighbours assembled and took her to the hospital. She is out of danger. We will arrest the accused soon," he said.

