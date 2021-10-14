Moderate earthquake in Assam, no damage reported

Guwahati, Oct 14 Amid Durga Puja festivities, a moderate quake, measuring 3.3 on the Richter Scale, occurred in eastern Assam bordering Arunachal Pradesh on Thursday, but no loss of life and damage to property was reported.

The National Centre for Seismology (NCS) said that the tremors were felt in Assam's Lakhimpur district and adjoining Arunachal Pradesh on Thursday noon.

The quake occurred at a depth of 10 km from the surface.

Disaster management officials in Guwahati said that so far there have been no reports of any injury or damage to the property and other assets.

Successive earthquakes in the northeastern states, especially in Assam, Mizoram and Manipur, are keeping the authorities worried. A 6.4 magnitude quake had shaken Assam and parts of northeast region on April 28 causing damages to buildings, roads and other assets.

Seismologists consider the northeastern region as the sixth most earthquake-prone belt in the world.

