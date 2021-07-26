Moderate earthquake strikes near Hyderabad

Hyderabad, July 26 A moderate earthquake with intensity of 4.0 on the Richter scale hit near Hyderabad early on Monday. There was no loss of life or property.

The tremors were felt 156 km south of Hyderabad with a depth of 10 km, National Center for Seismology said.

The earthquake was recorded at 5 a.m. on Monday

"Earthquake of Magnitude 4.0, occurred on 26-07-2021, 05:00:53 IST, Lat: 16.00 & Long: 78.22, Depth: 10 Km, Location: 156km S of Hyderabad, Andhra Pradesh," tweeted National Center for Seismology.

According to 'AP Weatherman', an earthquake occurred near Kurnool city at 5 a.m. due to a slide in the fault line. Minor earthquakes after a heavy rainfall are common, it said.

On Sunday, an earthquake of magnitude 4.0 on the Richter scale hit Gangtok in Sikkim.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor